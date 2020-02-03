Philippi resident charged with attempted murder of police officer

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A Barbour County resident has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer after allegedly shooting at law enforcement officers while barricaded inside a residence, according to deputies.

Brianna Watson

On Sunday, February 2, at approximately 10:40 p.m., deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on Barbour County Highway for a welfare check on Brianna Watson, 40, of Philippi, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint stated nearby officers with the Philippi Police Department assisted deputies on scene.

The complaint stated that at approximately 10:58 p.m. shots were fired at officers by Watson while Watson was barricaded inside the residence, at which point officers returned fire. The complaint also stated two Philippi Police Officers were pinned behind their cruiser.

The officers on scene stated they identified themselves to Watson, who responded by stating “F*** you don’t belong here, leave,” according to the complaint. Deputies said the Philippi Police officers stated they wanted to check on Watson’s well-being, at which point they noticed a firearm in Watson’s possession and retreated back to their patrol vehicle. It was at that point Watson began shooting at the officers, according to the complaint.

Watson has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, according to court documents. Watson is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with bail set at $200,000.