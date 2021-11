Woman suspected of shoplifting in the Elkins Walmart. (Courtesy Photo: WVSP)

ELKINS, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police are asking for help in identifying a woman suspected of shoplifting at the Elkins Walmart.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WVSP Elkins Detachment at (304) 637-0200.