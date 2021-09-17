UPDATE: WVSP successfully identify woman in photos

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Subject of interest in WVSP investigation (Courtesy Photo: WVSP)

ELKINS, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police have successfully identified the woman.

No further information has been released at this time.

ELKINS, W.Va. — Troopers with the West Virginia State Police are seeking help to identify a woman involved in an incident at the Elkins Walmart in Randolph County.

  • Subject of interest in WVSP investigation
  • Subject of interest in WVSP investigation
  • Subject of interest in WVSP investigation

The woman seen in the photos is believed to be a subject of interest in the investigation. Anybody with information regarding the identity of the individual is asked to contact the Elkins Detachment of the WVSP at (304) 637-0200.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories