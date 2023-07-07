MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a pickup truck driver “acting suspicious around women” in different areas of the county.

A silver 2004 Nissan Titan. Courtesy Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office

In a post on its official Facebook page, the sheriff’s office said it has received multiple reports that a Hispanic man with a beard and glasses who is driving a silver 2004 Nissan Titan with Ohio plates was approaching or following women.

Deputies say they have identified the driver and the vehicle, and are still investigating the incidents.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who has been approached or followed by the vehicle to call 304-291-7260 and make a report.