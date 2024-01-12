FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Pittsburgh man has been charged after officers say they found crack and marijuana during a traffic stop in Fairmont.

William Brown

According to a criminal complaint, on Jan. 12, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were in the area of 4th Street and Virginia Avenue when they saw a vehicle drive past a stop sign without stopping.

Officers stopped the vehicle and when they spoke with the driver, identified as William Brown, 51, of Pittsburgh, they said they “could smell the distinct odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.”

After having Brown exit the vehicle, they performed a search and said they found two bags of crack rock cocaine weighing 1.76 ounces, as well as a bag of marijuana weighing 5.83 grams and $958 in U.S. currency.

Brown has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and is being held in North Central Regional Jail.