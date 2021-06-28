Pittsburgh man pleads guilty to federal charges for selling heroin in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Pennsylvania man has admitted to a federal drug charge out for Harrison County, Acting United States Randolph Bernard announced.

Raimonte Gaston

Raimonte Gaston, also known as “Boog,” “Barkley Boo,” “Barkley,” and “Ray,” 28 of Pittsburgh, pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Heroin and Fentanyl.” Gaston admitted to working with another man to distribute heroin and fentanyl from September 2018 to January 2019 in Harrison County and elsewhere.

Gaston was originally arrested, along with Tayshawn Blair, also of Pittsburgh, in January 2019 after police recovered over $1,600 in cash and five and a half bricks of heroin during a traffic stop, in Bridgeport.

The pair were then indicted on federal drug charges in September 2019.

Tayshawn Blair

Earlier this month, Blair reached a plea agreement with U.S. Attorneys and was sentenced to 10 months in prison, with credit for time served, dating back to September 2019, along with three years supervised release.

Gaston faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000. He remains in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting his sentence.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force and the Bridgeport Police Department investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided of the plea hearing.