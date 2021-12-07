Pittsburgh man sentenced to federal prison time for selling drugs in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh has sentenced a Pittsburgh man to 15 months of in federal prison for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Raimonte Gaston

Raimonte Gaston, also known as “Boog,” “Barkley Boo,” “Barkley,” and “Ray,” 28, pleaded guilty in June 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Heroin and Fentanyl.” Gaston admitted to working with another person to distribute heroin and fentanyl from September 2018 to January 2019 in Harrison County and elsewhere.

Gaston was originally arrested, along with Tayshawn Blair, also of Pittsburgh, in January 2019 after police recovered over $1,600 in cash and five and a half bricks of heroin during a traffic stop, in Bridgeport.

Tayshawn Blair

The pair were then indicted on federal drug charges in September 2019.

In June, Blair reached a plea agreement with U.S. Attorneys and was sentenced to 10 months in prison, with credit for time served, dating back to September 2019, along with three years supervised release.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force and the Bridgeport Police Department investigated the case.

Gaston initially faced up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

He remains in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.