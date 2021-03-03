Plea hearing set for Hazelton prison secretary charged with abusive sexual contact

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. -A plea hearing has been scheduled for March 15, in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg in a case against a Bureau of Prisons secretary assigned to FCI Hazelton.

In January 2021, U.S. Attorneys filed an information against Heather Obrad charging her with abusive sexual contact.

Obrad is accused of “knowingly engaging in sexual contact with an inmate, namely, intentionally touching his genitalia with the intent to arouse him or gratify his sexual desires,” according to court documents. This is alleged to have happened between August and October 2020, while the victim was an inmate at FCI Hazelton.

Obrad agreed to the information, in lieu of being indicted, documents said.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General’s (OIG) Washington Field Office conducted the investigation.

Obrad’s plea hearing will be held by video conference in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi.