Police: 2 men charged after attempting to break into school in Barrackville

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Two men have been charged after attempting to break into a school in Barrackville, according to police.

On Aug. 1, officers with the Barrackville Police Department were notified of an incident that occurred at a school in Barrackville at around 3:30 in the morning, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived at the school they learned that deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department had already been dispatched for a breaking and entering in progress at the school, officers said.

Deputies informed officers that when they arrived, they saw “a broken window and a blood trail leading away from the school,” toward Maple Avenue, according to the complaint.

Later that day, officers learned that there were “multiple doors that were messed with and that a couple of doors had the door pins completely removed” in order to enter the school, officers said.

Officers later found the two suspects in the incident, identified as Frank Scritchfield, 31, of Wadestown; and Joseph Ira, 23, of Fairmont, had “attempted to enter the school multiple times by kicking and punching windows” and “trying to remove the door pins,” according to the complaint.

Due to being unable to gain entry to the school, Ira and Scritchfield “busted a hole in one of the windows” … “before they ultimately gave up and left the property,” officers said.

Ira and Scritchfield have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and attempt to commit a felony. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,024 bond each.