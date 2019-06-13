Police arrest Fairmont man they said led them on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle while under influence of alcohol

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Police have arrested a man they said led them on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Officers said that on Tuesday, June 11, they observed a vehicle that matched the description of a stolen vehicle driven by Shane Burden, 34, of Fairmont, on Walnut Avenue.

Police then said Burden refused to pull over for them and led them on pursuit through Fairmont. Police said that during the pursuit, Burden’s vehicle exceeded speeds of 60 mph in a 25 mph zone and proceeded through multiple stop signs without coming to a complete stop or slowing the vehicle.

According to officers, Burden eventually stopped the vehicle, fled on foot and entered the Monongahela River. Officers said Burden stayed in the river for a short time before swimming back to shore, where he was taken into custody.

The criminal complaint then said that police performed field sobriety tests on Burden after they noticed he had slurred speech and had trouble standing when they arrested him. According to officers, Burden was administered a breath analysis test, which indicated a blood alcohol content of 0.095. A blood alcohol content of over 0.08 is considered intoxicated, according to a criminal complaint. Officers then reviewed Burden’s criminal history, according to police.

Burden has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and fleeing from an officer while under the influence. Officers said that additional misdemeanor charges of DUI 2nd offense, driving revoked for DUI, fleeing on foot and open container will be charged at indictment.