BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department is attempting to identify two different men in its investigations into two separate incidents that happened at Meadowbrook Mall recently.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The first incident involved shoplifting and happened on Thursday, Nov. 3, according to the Bridgeport Police Department. The Police Department posted photos of a man it is attempting to identify in connection to the incident.

The man in the photos was wearing distressed jeans, a pink Nike short-sleeved shirt and black Nike shoes with white trim, and had brown hair and sleeve tattoos.

Surveillance footage posted by the Bridgeport Police Department as part of an investigation into a shoplifting incident at Meadowbrook Mall.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the officer investigating at cryan@bridgeportwv.com or 304-848-6141.

The other incident under investigation is a larceny that happened on Sunday, Nov. 6, according to the Bridgeport Police Department.

The police department posted a picture of a man who is bald wearing what appears to be a black zip-up sweater with lighter pants.

Pictures take form surveillance footage as part of a Bridgeport Police Department investigation into a larceny at the Meadowbrook Mall.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the officer investigating at bmyers@bridgeportwv.com or 304-848-6123.