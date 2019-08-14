Police capture man after he crosses Elk Creek into Monticello during foot chase

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A foot chase in Harrison County ended when police caught the man man after he crossed Elk Creek into Monticello.

Around noon Wednesday, deputies with the U.S. Marshal Service were attempting to arrest Stephen Bray, a man wanted for distribution of cocaine in Clarksburg, according to a representative with the U.S. Marshals’ Office in Harrison County.

When deputies tried to arrest Bray on EB Saunders Way, he fled and crossed Elk Creek into Monticello, but was arrested soon after, according to officials. Bray was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, and after he is released from the hospital, he will appear before a federal magistrate, the representative said.

Assisting U.S. Marshals with Bray’s arrest were the West Virginia State Police, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Clarksburg Police, Harrison County EMS and Clarksburg Fire Department.

The representative with the U.S. Marshals’ said he was not sure if additional charges would be filed against Bray, but did say he was out on bond for previous charges in Harrison County.