Police chase leads to arrest of felon in Randolph County

MILL CREEK, W.Va. – A Beverly man wanted for a previous felony was arrested Sunday after a police chase through Randolph County, according to a criminal complaint.

Late Sunday evening, Randolph County Sheriff’s deputies were on a routine patrol and observed a Dodge Durango parked in front of the West Virginia Division of Highways garage in the Mill Creek area. The vehicle was known to be operated by Brian Vance, 45, of Beverly, who is a wanted felon, according to the criminal complaint. Deputies said they were also able to identify Vance based on previous encounters.

After positively identifying Vance, deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop by flipping on their lights and sirens, but Vance failed to respond to the stop and traveled north on U.S. Route 219 without stopping, according to the complaint.

Vance continued to drive north on U.S. Route 219, crossing into opposing traffic lanes and displaying a disregard for other vehicles by passing on a double line, according to deputies. He eventually turned onto Bradley Road, travelling down that street for some time before taking a left onto a gravel road, according to the complaint.

Deputies said that Vance traveled down the road and stopped his vehicle, exiting out of the driver’s side window before attempting to flee on foot. He only made it 200 yards before deputies caught and apprehended him, according to the complaint.

When deputies ran the plates on the vehicle Vance was driving, it returned a registration for a woman from Elkins, no valid inspection sticker and no proof of insurance, according to the complaint. Deputies also found a small bag of presumed methamphetamine in a pack of Sonoma 100 cigarettes, as well.

Vance was wanted on a previous grand larceny charge. He is also being charged with fleeing with reckless indifference as a result of the police chase.

He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail.