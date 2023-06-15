CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A criminal complaint against one of the men arrested on Tuesday as part of a homicide investigation reveals more details about one of the homes that were searched.

Mark Smith

According to a press release sent Wednesday, Mark Smith, 44, of Clarksburg, was one of six people who were arrested after seven search warrants were executed in four counties as part of the investigation into a gang-related shooting homicide that happened in September 2022 in Marion County. Four men were charged with first degree murder, but Smith was only charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

According to a criminal complaint against Smith obtained by 12 News on Thursday, on June 14, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department executed a search warrant at Smith’s home on McDonald Hollow Road, which is near Meadowbrook, according to a criminal complaint.

During the search officers located “numerous” firearms, “explosives material,” “a large quantity” of presumed methamphetamine, sets of scales, packaging materials and cash, officers said.

Also in the residence, officers located marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and “hits” of acid, as well as “an active indoor marijuana grow,” according to a criminal complaint.

In this incident, Smith has been charged with possession intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.