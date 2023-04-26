FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont woman was charged with murder after police say she gave her mother “a fatal dose” of morphine.

On April 11, officers with the Fairmont Police Department received a complaint of a suspicious death of a 92-year-old woman at a residence on Avalon Road in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers were advised that the woman’s daughter, Doris Watson, 65, of Fairmont “gave her mother a fatal dose of two bottles of Morphine, which is a controlled substance,” officers said.

The woman’s death was on April 10 in her Avalon Road residence while under the care of Watson, and after Watson had been told “of an investigation about the suspicious death of her mother,” three witnesses “provided statements that Watson told them she had killed her mother with Morphine and would be going to jail,” according to the complaint.

Officers conducted a search warrant on the Avalon Road residence and located “three empty containers of Morphine,” officers said.

Watson has been charged with first-degree murder. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail without bond.