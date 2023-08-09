WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police said they arrested one person on drug charges after a traffic stop.

Police say they were patrolling Interstate 70 East when they encountered a vehicle traveling above the posted speed limit near the weigh station. When the officer made a traffic stop, they said they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Paul Okowinski

The officer then searched the vehicle and said they found 103 pounds of marijuana inside and drug-using materials.

Police arrested Paul Okowinski, 45, of Chicago, and charged him with possession with intent to deliver and transporting a controlled substance into the state. He was taken to the Northern Regional Jail, where he was later arraigned by an Ohio County magistrate.