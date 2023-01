CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Police said they are looking for a Charleston, West Virginia man who is wanted on multiple active warrants.

The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help to find Marcus James Kenner, age 42.

(Photo courtesy of CPD)

Anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact Metro 911 Communications at (304) 348-8111. Police said that tips can remain anonymous.