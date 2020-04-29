Police investigate home invasion in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a home early Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, the incident happened at about 2:19 on April 29 at a home on Pine Street.

Officers contacted three people living in the apartment who stated that four men had entered through the front door, which was unlocked, according to the release.

All four men wore face masks, and three of them had knives, while the fourth had a shotgun, police said. The robbers demanded cash while brandishing the weapons and left with a small amount of money and a handgun, according to the press release.

The residents gave descriptions of the four robbers: Two of the men have shaved heads, one has blond hair and blue eyes and one is mixed race, according to police. One of the robbers carried a gold Vans backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454.