LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — An Upshur County Deputy was shot in the leg Thursday morning in an incident on I-79 near Weston that started as a police chase in Lewis County.

At one point, all lanes in both directions on I-79 were shut down. As of noon, the northbound lanes were closed “indefinitely”, but one lane of I-79 southbound has reopened. Northbound traffic has been detoured onto U.S. Route 19 according to West Virginia State Police.

Officials say the suspect in the incident is down but have not said what happened. The whole incident happened in Lewis County, even though an Upshur County Deputy was shot, officials say.

12 News crews report all on-ramps at Exit 99 are blocked.

Stick with us for updates on this developing story.