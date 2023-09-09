CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information regarding a suspicious vehicle and its occupants related to a Brookhaven burglary that was reported on Friday.

According to a Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the police is looking for a vehicle, “believed to possibly be a white 2011 BMW 328i with a New Jersey license plate and tinted windows,” and a female in connection to a burglary reported in the Morningside View Development area of Brookhaven on Sept. 8.

Suspect vehicle and female occupant (Courtesy of Mon County Sheriff’s Office)

Police also said that the female suspect was observed by witnesses to be in the company of a male driver.

Residents reported that the vehicle had been seen driving through the Morningside View Development “on or about” Sept. 5, and on the day of the incident, witnesses again observed the suspect vehicle, this time parked along Morningside Drive below Connors Trucking around 2 p.m. “with its hood open as if it was broken down,” the post said.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or its occupants should contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260.