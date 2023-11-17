PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — “There is no excuse for leaving your pets behind.” That’s what police are saying after a dog was found abandoned at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Allegheny County police say they were alerted to a dog that was tied to a pole and appeared to be abandoned in the short-term parking garage.

Police said that the dog is in good condition and that they were able to untie it from the pole.

The dog was not microchipped and police are actively investigating to determine who was responsible for leaving this dog behind.

Police believe the man who had the dog at the airport was a ticketed passenger who spent time inside the airport before leaving the dog in the short-term parking garage prior to his flight.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.