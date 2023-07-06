FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Fairmont Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the chest during the early morning hours Wednesday.

The 27-year-old man’s injuries were not fatal, Chief Steve Shine told 12 News.

It happened at around 1 a.m. on the 300 block of Chicago Street; the home was occupied at the time by a 30-year-old woman and three children, who Shine said were not injured in the shooting.

The”targeted” incident is still under investigation and the chief asked that anyone with information, or video from the area of the 300 block of Chicago Street contact Detective Fisher at 304-366-2217 or dispatch at 304-366-4200.