GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Gilmer County man is facing charges after police say he shot dogs, chickens and a cow while on meth Monday “because the voices told him to.”

The Glenville Police Department received a complaint at around 4 p.m. that dogs and chickens were shot at a residence on Dusk Camp Road, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the home’s owner and saw two dogs and three chickens which had been shot and killed; one of the dogs “was originally in the house in the cage and was shot outside the front of the house […] in the face with a shotgun,” and the second dog “was tied up to a dog house behind the residence and appeared to be shot with a small caliber firearm,” officers said.

Officers noted “the three chickens appeared to be shot with a shotgun,” and that the home’s owner had been at the house about 4 hours prior and that the animals were all healthy, according to the complaint.

Jason Cosner

A woman stated that “her dog and chickens at her residence were dead,” and that Jason Cosner, 33, of Sand Fork, “had shot and killed the dogs at the residence in the past but it was not reported,” officers said.

At that point, officers along with troopers from the Gilmer County detachment of the West Virginia State Police went to the residence and “observed a chicken and chick dead in the front yard that appeared to be shot with a shotgun,” and on the porch, they observed three shotgun shells and “a large dog tied up at the corner of the residence dead which appeared to be shot by a shotgun,” according to the complaint.

Officers then “heard a gunshot in the hollow,” and then secured all the firearms present at the scene in their cruiser while requesting the non-law enforcement individuals on the scene leave for safety reasons, according to the complaint.

During that time, officers “heard two more shots in the hollow,” and when officers walked behind the residence, they made contact with Cosner, who was “naked with a shotgun, running away from the residence,” according to the complaint.

After a 50 yard foot pursuit, officers were able to place Cosner in custody and contact EMS due to Cosner having “a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the left foot,” officers said.

While speaking with officers, Cosner stated that “he was smoking meth and had to go shoot the animals at [one victim’s] house because the voices told him to, and that he shot his dog and cow”; officers did “observe a cow nearby with a gunshot wound to the head and bleeding from the head and mouth,” according to the complaint.

Cosner has been charged with malicious killing of animals and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is being held in South Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.