FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged for allegedly robbing a man of his keys, phone and even pants in Fairmont at knifepoint.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17 officers with the Fairmont Police Department were “dispatched to a call that a man in a blue button-up and jeans was chasing another male in his underwear” on Washington Street, according to a criminal complaint.

Jeffrey Hibbs

When officers arrived on the scene, they met with the victim, “who was only in his underwear with multiple cuts on him,” who stated that Jeffrey Hibbs, 35, of Fairmont, “had robbed him with a knife,” officers said.

The victim stated that he and Hibbs “were walking together on the Washington Street trail when Hibbs grabbed him and pushed him to the ground” saying that the victim “was being jumped and that it was a stick up,” according to the complaint.

At that time, Hibbs removed the victim’s boots and jacket, then Hibbs “brandished a knife at him and ordered him to remove his pants so that he was only in his underwear,” before taking the victim’s cell phone, house keys and car keys, officers said.

Following that, Hibbs “chased [the victim] with a knife down Washington Street” … “into the Transflo operating yard” where truck drivers witnessed the incident, according to the complaint.

When officers escorted the victim back to his residence, they came in contact with Hibbs and placed him under arrest; officers performed a search during the arrest and located a cell phone and two sets of keys, officers said.

Hibbs has been charged with robbery. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.