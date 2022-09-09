FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Detroit man was arrested after a drug task force found cocaine, meth and fentanyl while searching apartments in Fairmont.

Caprell Hill

According to a criminal complaint, on Sept. 8, members of the Three Rivers Drug Task Force and Fairmont Police Department executed a search warrant on two apartments on Diamond Street in Fairmont that were being rented by Caprell Hill, 40 of Detroit, Mich.

Officers said in the criminal complaint that the door was open when they arrived, so they knocked and announced they were police. When they entered, they encountered a woman but also heard someone running and the toilet being flushed, according to the complaint. After officers forced entry into the apartment, the person was identified as Hill.

During a search of the first apartment, officers found a “large quantity” of crack cocaine inside the toilet as well as approximately three pounds of meth, 14 grams of fentanyl and additional 6 grams of crack cocaine.

Upon searching the second apartment, they also located another 18 grams of crack cocaine, a “quantity” of marijuana, a “large sum” of cash and packing materials, including a vacuum and sealed bags. Officers reported in the criminal complaint that there was evidence that Hill was cooking crack cocaine inside the apartment.

Caprell Hill has been charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, crack cocaine and fentanyl. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on $150,012 bond.