CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two people were arrested in Clarksburg after police said they found drugs during a traffic stop, and the man, who had a warrant out for his arrest, gave a false name, which turned out to also returned an active arrest warrant.

Ralph Lloyd

On Sunday, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department were patrolling the area of Joyce Street in Clarksburg when they observed a Subaru drive by with a headlight out, according to a criminal complaint.

At that point, officers activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, believed to be driven by Tanya Miller, and upon making the stop, officers made contact with Miller and the vehicle’s driver who was identified as Ralph Lloyd, 44, officers said.

Tanya Miller

When officers approached the passenger’s side, they observed “a white loose powder-like substance on [Miller’s] lap that appeared to be fentanyl,” according to the complaint.

Upon speaking to officers, Lloyd identified himself as another individual and gave a false birthdate; when officers ran that name, it returned as having an active warrant for arrest, and Lloyd, at that point, “advised he lied to law enforcement about his name,” officers said.

Lloyd then gave his real name to officers, and when ran, he also had an active warrant for his arrest, according to the complaint. While speaking with Lloyd and Miller, officers asked them if “there were any illegal drugs in the vehicle,” to which they both “stated yes and proceeded to hand two vials of marijuana,” officers said.

At that point, officers performed a search of the vehicle which resulted in locating 112 grams of methamphetamine, 26.2 grams of fentanyl, $4,230 in U.S. currency and two cell phones; the marijuana was found to weigh 3.5 grams, according to the complaint.

Lloyd and Miller have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail, both on $15,000 bail.