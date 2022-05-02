ELKINS, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after she did not seek treatment for an infant with a large burn on her head in Elkins.

On April 30, officers with the Elkins Police Department were dispatched to a residence on River Street in Elkins for a welfare check on a five-month-old who had received “a severe burn on the side of the head,” according to a complaint.

Haven Carey

When officers arrived, they met with Haven Carey, 21, of Elkins, who said that the child had been burned earlier that day “while laying in a swing in the bedroom and had fallen out of it and burned her face on the baseboard heater,” officers said.

Carey then told officers she did not take the baby to the hospital because “they would not do anything to help anyway.” Officers could see a large burn on right side of the baby’s face from the top of her ear to the middle of her cheek, according to the complaint.

During that time, Carey told officers that “she did not feel like she did anything wrong” because another individual had helped treat the child, officers said.

While in the residence, officers “observed multiple items of drug paraphernalia,” including “items used for smoking marijuana,” according to the complaint.

Carey has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional on $80,000 bond.