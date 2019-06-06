Police pursuit ends with driver being charged with DUI, reckless fleeing, police say

WALKERSVILLE, W.Va. – A man has been arrested after a police pursuit ended with him losing control of his vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

On Wednesday, Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies observed a red motorcycle cross the center line when turning down US 19 South in Walkersville, and deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, according to the complaint. However, the vehicle sped up as soon as deputies turned on their emergency lights, and a pursuit began, according to the complaint.

Deputies said that the motorcycle accelerated to speeds exceeding 130 miles per hour while also driving into the incorrect lane in order to evade officers, according to the complaint. The motorcycle then turned onto Crane Camp Road, which has a posted speed limit of 25 miles per hour, and reached speeds of more than 60 miles per hour, according to the complaint.

The motorcycle turned onto Walkersville road in the direction of Jacksonville Ridge Road, but the driver lost control of the vehicle and wrecked, according to the complaint. Deputies observed the driver of the motorcycle, David Leggett, 36, of Orlando, laying on the road with his hands underneath his body, according to the complaint.

The arresting deputy ordered Leggett to show him his hands, and when the deputy attempted to detain him, Leggett resisted, according to the complaint.

Deputies were lated advised that Leggett had two previous convictions for driving under the influence, and that his license had been revoked for those incidents, according to the complaint.

Leggett is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and third offense driving while under the influence. He is being held in Central Regional Jail.