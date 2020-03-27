Police pursuit in Fairmont ends with man being charged for possession with intent

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged with possession with intent after officers said they found drugs in his vehicle after a pursuit through Fairmont.

On March 26, officers with the Fairmont Police Department performed a traffic stop on a Black Dodge Charger for finding the driver of the vehicle not wearing a seat belt and “defective equipment (tint),” according to a criminal complaint.

While attempting to stop the Charger, officers activated their emergency lights and siren at the intersection of Locust Avenue and Coal Run Bridge, and the vehicle’s driver ignored the attempt and continued on the 800 block of 4th Street, then went onto Nuzum Place going the wrong direction on a one-way street, officers said.

Ronald Smith

After pulling into a driveway on Nuzum Street, the vehicle’s driver, identified as Ronald Smith, 30, of Fairmont, fled from the Charger on foot and was quickly taken into custody, according to the criminal complaint.

After acquiring a search warrant for Smith’s vehicle, officers performed a search which yielded more than $5,100 in U.S. currency inside of the glove box, presumed methamphetamine on the floor of the driver’s side and presumed heroin in the driver’s door panel, officers said.

Officers also said they believe that Smith attempted to destroy the evidence of the alleged drugs while fleeing from officers’ attempts to perform the traffic stop, according to the complaint.

Smith is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.