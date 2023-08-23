CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was sent to the hospital and another is in custody after a pursuit led to an accident and a vehicle theft on Route 50 early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 4 a.m. when officers with the Clarksburg Police Department say law enforcement was pursuing a motorcycle driving east on the westbound lanes of Route 50.

Police said the motorcycle made it into Clarksburg, where it clipped a pickup truck headed the proper direction on Route 50, causing both vehicles to crash just west of the Joyce Street exit. The man driving the motorcycle was injured and taken to a hospital according to police, but the driver of the truck appeared uninjured.

A person stopped to help, but then police say a woman who was on the motorcycle stole that person’s vehicle and drove west on Route 50 before she was eventually taken into custody on Route 50 near the area of Lake Floyd and Wolf Summit.

A close-up of the motorcycle that crashed after a pursuit on Route 50 in Clarksburg. WBOY image.

First responders at the scene of a motorcycle crash on Route 50 in Clarksburg. WBOY image.

Route 50 westbound was closed while the scene was cleared but reopened before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

12 News will share updates to this story as they come.