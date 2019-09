MARION COUNTY, W.Va.- A man was stabbed Monday morning in Marion County, according to the Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle.

Around 6 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a domestic dispute on Moats Street in Millersville, said 911 dispatchers.

When deputies arrived they found a man with two minor stab wounds, according to Riffle.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital Monday morning, Riffle said.

Tabatha Fike was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, Riffle confirmed.