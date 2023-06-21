MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown man was charged after officers found more than 12 ounces of marijuana during a stop.

On June 17, officers with the Morgantown Police Department observed a motorcycle travelling north on High Street and going in the wrong direction on a one-way street, according to a criminal complaint.

Daryl Goodall

When officers made contact with the motorcycle’s driver, they identified him as Daryl Goodall, 33, of Morgantown, whose “eyes were bloodshot and glassy,” with “the odor of an intoxicating beverage emitting from his person,” officers said.

After officers had Goodall perform a series of sobriety tests, which he failed, Goodall blew a .156 BAC in a secondary chemical test, according to the complaint.

Upon placing Goodall into custody, officers performed a search of a backpack and located 341.8 grams (12 ounces) of marijuana in clear plastic bags, as well as multiple “distribution” packages, officers said.

Goodall has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.