Police say man parked in church parking lot in Elkins possessed felony quantities of marijuana

ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has been charged in Elkins after police smell marijuana coming from his parked car in a church parking lot and find in him possession of felony quantities of marijuana.

On Feb. 25, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department were conducting a road patrol and security check near the Hart Chapel Community Church in Elkins when they observed two vehicles parked beside the church, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies made contact with the driver of one of the vehicles, they could smell “a strong odor of marijuana” … “emitting from the vehicle,” deputies said, and the vehicle’s driver told them that “he did have marijuana in the vehicle.”

Brandon Kausky

The driver, identified later a Brandon Kausky, 25, of Elkins, also informed deputies that he had a firearm in the vehicle, and deputies asked him to exit the car so he could be “detained for officer safety,” according to the complaint.

When he was asked why he was in the church parking lot, Kausky told deputies that he was only there to “chill with his girlfriend,” deputies said. After being read his Miranda rights, told them the firearm was located in the center console of his vehicle, and deputies found it, as well as a loaded magazine which had been unloaded from the weapon, according to the complaint.

During the search of Kausky’s vehicle, deputies said they also found eight individually packed bags of presumed marijuana, 12 bags labelled “sour 1g Skittlez” of THC concentrate, a bag containing a white crystal-like substance of presumed methamphetamine, as well as $854 in U.S. currency in Kausky’s back pocket.

Deputies asked Kausky if he sold marijuana, to which he replied “No, but I mean if a friend needs it or something, yes. I mean, I guess I give it to them, but I’m not out here depending on that. I mean, I like to smoke for free,” according to the complaint, and that Kausky, “helps friends out” by giving them marijuana for free.

Most of the money, Kausky claimed, was from his paycheck and that when friends try to pay him for marijuana, he doesn’t take their money and “just gives it to them usually,” deputies said. As for the methamphetamine in his vehicle, Kausky stated he doesn’t use methamphetamine and “a friends must’ve dropped it in his car,” according to the complaint.

Kausky is charged with possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.