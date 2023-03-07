MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after allegedly grabbing a woman while she was walking home and threatening her with a knife in Morgantown.

Chad Raddish

On Feb. 25, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were informed of an incident which took place near Grand Street and Coburn Avenue in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

During that incident, the victim was walking home when she noticed Chad Raddish, 40, of Morgantown, was sitting on the stairs of a residence, and when the victim attempted to walk toward Wilson Avenue, Raddish “ran across the street and got in front of [the victim],” officers said.

The victim attempted to turn around and run back toward Coburn Avenue, but Raddish “came up from behind and grabbed her arms” before telling her “Don’t yell, don’t scream” and “I have a knife,” according to the complaint.

At that point, Raddish tried to take the victim’s cell phone and “started pushing [the victim] toward a group of shrubbery” when the victim “started to fight back and started to scream” and Raddish then “released her and ran into his vehicle,” officers said.

The victim then contacted 911 and informed them of which direction Raddish had gone, and officers later received video footage which showed Raddish pulling into the Sheetz on Chestnut Ridge Road prior to the incident, according to the complaint.

Raddish has been charged with kidnapping. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.