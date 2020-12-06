Police search for missing juvenile

SAINT ALBANS, W.Va. – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Aryanna Gunter, 17, was last seen at her residence on Green Valley Drive near Saint Albans, WV, on the morning of December 3, 2020.

She left wearing blue jeans and a blue and white hoodie. She also wore black boots and had a gray and black backpack with penguins on it, according to release.

Aryanna Gunter 17 last seen on Green Valley Dr St Albans on 12/3. If seen pls call 304-357-0169.



LSW blue/white hoodie, blue jeans, blk boots. 5'3"/130 lbs. Brown hair & eyes. Has ties to Doddridge County WV. pic.twitter.com/VA5MSiUdSB — Kanawha County Sheriff's Office (@KanawhaSheriff) December 5, 2020

She is reported to be 5’3″ in height, and weighs 130 pounds. Gunter has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to release, she also has ties to West Union, WV in Doddridge County.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff’s office at 304-357-0169. They can also be reached through Facebook, by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or anonymously through their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.