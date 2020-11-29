UPDATE: Missing/runaway teen has been found

UPDATE (December 5, 2020, 2:40 p.m.)

BARBOUR COUNTY, W.Va. – The missing juvenile from Barbour County was found safe late at night on Dec. 4, 2020, according to WVSP.

No other information has been released.

ORIGIONAL (November 29, 2020, 2:00 p.m.)

BARBOUR COUNTY, W.Va. – State Police need help locating a Barbour Co. teenager.

Katelyn Elizabeth Bakersmith was last seen Nov. 28, 2020 in Barbour County, W.Va.

Bakersmith is 15 years old and said to be 4’9″ tall. She is said to weigh around 120 pounds. Bakersmith has dyed black hair and blue eyes.

If you might know of Bakersmith’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact West Virginia State Police or call 9-1-1.