SPENCER, W.Va. (WBOY) — Law enforcement in Roane County is currently searching for a man they say is wanted on multiple charges including attempted murder.

Mark Adkins

According to a Facebook post from the City of Spencer, Mark Adkins is currently wanted by the Spencer Police Department for one count of first-degree arson, one count of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

The post did not reveal any other information regarding Adkins. However, the Facebook account that was used to source his picture has his location listed as Nanty-Glo, Pennsylvania, a borough near Johnstown.

Anyone with information regarding Adkins’ location should contact the Spencer Police Department at 304-927-5616 or Roane County 911 at 304-927-0911.