CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man is dead after falling on his own knife during a fight outside a Charleston charity. A second man was under investigation, but officials say no charges will be filed.

Lt. Tony Hazelett, Charleston Police, said the incident began just after 1 p.m. at Manna Meal, 1105 Quarrier Street when both individuals began arguing and were asked to leave the property.

Hazelett said the fight then moved to the parking lot where 27-year-old Jackie Cummings of Duck pulled a knife with “the intention to stab the individual.” The second man then allegedly shoved Cummings to the ground.

The knife went into Cummings’ leg, fatally wounding him.

Hazelett said the case will be handed over to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office for review.