Pills shaped like vitamins recovered during a search of a Buckhannon Avenue residence. Credit: Clarksburg Police Department.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two and a half pounds of fentanyl and 500 multi-colored pills that were in the shape of children’s vitamins were found during a drug bust in Clarksburg on Thursday, Police Chief Mark Kiddy said.

One-third of a pound of cocaine, a pistol and about $3,500 in cash were also uncovered when a search warrant was executed on Buckhannon Avenue, Kiddy said in a press release.

The pills were shaped like Transformers, Mickey Mouse, the Tootsie Roll owl, the Rolls-Royce emblem and the penguins from Happy Feet, Kiddy said.

Drugs recovered during a search of a Buckhannon Avenue residence. Credit: Clarksburg Police Department.

Two men from out-of-state are in custody after the search; one from Ohio and one from California, according to Kiddy.

The drugs “had the potential to cause the death of 600,000 individuals,” the release said.

The Greater Harrison County Drug Task Force, which consists of members from the Clarksburg Police Department, Bridgeport Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police and federal law enforcement agencies, and the Clarksburg Police Department SRT conducted the search.