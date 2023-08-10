NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A pregnant Mount Claire woman was arrested on Wednesday after officers said they found fentanyl residue on a child’s clothes and diapers during a traffic stop.

On Aug. 9, officers with the Nutter Fort Police Department observed a black Subaru Imperza with an expired inspection and “loud broken muffler system” while in the area of Buckhannon Pike in Nutter Fort, according to a criminal complaint.

Brianna Wise

Officers conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the vehicle’s driver and one of the vehicle’s passengers who was identified as Brianna Wise, 28, of Mount Claire, the complaint said. Officers said that Wise was taken into custody due to having warrants from the state of Pennsylvania requiring extradition.

Wise told officers that there was a child in the back of the vehicle in an “unproper car seat,” and a K9 unit was then deployed to perform a free air sniff of the area of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

After a positive response for the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, Wise “stated she had fentanyl in the car,” and officers located a brown bag inside of the child’s diaper bag which contained “multiple burnt fentanyl foils, that had burnt residue of fentanyl on the diapers and clothing of the child,” as well as a bag containing half a gram of fentanyl,” officers said.

Officers noted that CPS took custody of the child and that Wise was 7 months pregnant at the time of her arrest, according to the complaint.

Wise has been charged with child abuse. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.