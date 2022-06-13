CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Preston County woman, Monday, to five years of probation with the first four months on home detention for wire fraud, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Cynthia Miller, 36 of Newburg, pleaded guilty in January 2022 to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud,” Miller admitted to working with others to stage a vehicle accident, fabricate injuries, and file false insurance claims. The crime occurred from March to July 2019 in Taylor and Preston counties.

Miller was indicted in the case, along with three other Preston County residents, in November 2021.

Miller was also ordered to pay $8,474.65 in restitution. She initially faced up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the West Virginia Insurance Commission Fraud Unit investigated.