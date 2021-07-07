Preston County deputies make arrest after finding fentanyl, meth during search

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on a drug charge.

John Christopher

On July 6, West Virginia State Parole and the sheriff’s office acted on a tip that John Christopher, 26, was in possession of firearms, according to a press release. Christopher was on parole for weapons charges and was living in Masontown.

During the check, deputies said they found a pistol, along with methamphetamine.

After getting a search warrant, deputies found three pistols and ammunition, 23 grams of fentanyl, seven grams of methamphetamine, packaging materials and cutting agents, the release states.

Christopher is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Deputies said weapons charges and other offenses are pending.

Christopher is in Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with bail set at $100,000.