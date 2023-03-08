KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Preston County’s March Grand Jury returned 40 indictments on Tuesday, including one for murder after a Terra Alta shooting.

Violent Crimes

Luis Martinez-Otero

Luis Martinez-Otero, 52, of Terra Alta, was indicted on one count of first degree murder. He was arrested in May after a deadly shooting on Veterans Memorial Highway in Terra Alta. The victim, Zachary Alan Shrout, was found still breathing, but suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, witnesses said at the time. Shrout was flown to WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital but ended up dying from his injuries.

Leonard Baker

Leonard Baker, 47, of Tunnelton, was indicted on one count each of malicious assault, strangulation and domestic battery 3rd offense. At the time of his arrest in January, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department said Baker beat a woman to the point that she needed to be intubated.

Craig Pegley

Craig Pegley, 41, of Masontown, was indicted on two counts of wanton endangerment. He was arrested in November after allegedly firing a gun inside a home during what started as a verbal argument.

Crimes Against Children

Kenneth Ireland

Kenneth Ireland, 22, of Terra Alta, was indicted on 15 counts of third degree sexual assault. He was arrested back in May after Preston County Sheriff’s deputies said they received a call about a domestic dispute and learned that Ireland was in “an intimate and sexual in nature relationship” with a 15-year-old girl.

Jose Harris, 55, of Masontown, was indicted on two counts of substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury and DUI with a minor in the vehicle. Harris was arrested back in December after he allegedly did “donuts,” and hit a telephone pole and guardrail all while an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old were in the vehicle. Troopers said that at the time of his arrest, Harris blew 0.209 BAC. The legal limit is 0.08.

Joshua Niemtschk

Joshua Niemtschk, 30, was indicted on two counts of second degree sexual assault, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust to a child, third degree sexual assault, third degree sexual abuse and distributing and exhibiting obscene material to minors. He is still being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $500,000 surety/cash bail after being booked on Jan. 31 of this year.

Nathan Leggett

Nathan Leggett, 19, of Tunnelton, was indicted on five counts of third degree sexual assault. He was originally charged with two counts of third degree sexual assault when he was arrested last year after text messages allegedly between Leggett and a female juvenile were brought to the attention of the West Virginia State Police, including one that said “told you that you can’t say anything to anyone bc I could go to jail.”

Theft

William Perry

William Perry, 73, of Pittsburgh, was indicted on one count of bank robbery. He was arrested back in December after an armed robbery at Clear Mountain Bank in Rowlesburg. Perry was apprehended after a vehicle that belonged to him was found in Terra Alta, about 12 miles away from the scene, and led law enforcement on a chase for several miles. Deputies were able to recover “a large sum of cash.”

Drugs

Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson, 34, of Masontown, was indicted on possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was arrested back in June when troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were on patrol and passed a “known drug location” in Arthurdale, and recognized a truck out front that was owned by someone with active warrants. Troopers at the time accused Johnson of attempting to give a false name and resisting arrest. When state police found a plastic box in the residence, Johnson allegedly told them “his drugs were in there.”

