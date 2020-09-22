Preston County man accused of being on drugs while caring for 5-year-old claims ‘Bigfoot waved at them’

AURORA, W.Va. — A Preston County man is in custody after being on drugs while caring for a 5-year-old in the woods, deputies said.

On May 26, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department received a report of two missing persons from the Snake Road area of Aurora, according to a criminal complaint.

Darren Fullmer

The report stated that Darren Fullmer, 31, of Rowlesburg, and a 5-year-old boy “were dropped off on Snake Road” in Aurora to go fishing at 10 a.m., and were told to “be back at the road by dark to be picked up,” deputies said.

A search party was later organized, but was called off at 2 a.m. the next day “due to conditions being too dangerous,” but Fullmer and the 5-year-old boy were reported to be found “walking out,” according to the criminal complaint.

Deputies then transported Fullmer and Preston Memorial Hospital “where he consented to a blood draw,” which was sent off to the state police crime lab to be processed, deputies said.

When deputies spoke with one of the people who found Fullmer, she told deputies that Fullmer said “he had been up for days on methamphetamine and took two subutex before entering the woods,” according to the complaint.

The witness went on to state that Fullmer told her he was “tripping out all night and could hear things but didn’t know what they were”; Fullmer also told her “Bigfoot had waved at them and bears paraded for [the 5-year-old boy] to keep him calm,” deputies said.

Fullmer told the witness that “they slept under a skidsteer,” and that when Fullmer and the boy were leaving the woods, he had the boy shake a tree so they could be found, according to the complaint.

Results for Fullmer’s blood work showed that he was under the influence of amphetamine, methamphetamine and THC at the time of the blood draw, deputies said.

Fullmer has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.