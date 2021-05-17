Preston County man accused of fleeing law enforcement while on controlled substance; claimed he was ‘being attacked by a federal agent, who was invisible’

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – A Preston County man is accused of fleeing from law enforcement while under the influence of a controlled substance.

Anthony Lewis

On May 13, a Kingwood police officer was at the intersection of Morgan Street and Kingston Road when a car drove by at approximately 70 mph on Route 26, Kingston Road, in a 35 mph zone, according to a criminal complaint. The officer was actively looking for a vehicle matching its description after receiving a reckless driver call 20 minutes beforehand.

After the officer turned after the vehicle, it continued at high speeds of roughly 75–85 mph and failed to stop until getting behind another vehicle going about 45 mph. The vehicle eventually stopped abruptly and turned into a gravel lot near the Harvest House Worship Center, approximately two miles past where the officer activated the emergency lights, the complaint states.

The officer spoke to the driver, Anthony Lewis, 30, of Tunnelton, and said it was apparent he was under the influence of illicit drugs due to being disoriented, having slurred speech and having hallucinations.

Lewis told the officer he was “being attacked by a federal agent, who was invisible,” and that the agent “planted stuff on him” in order to get him in trouble, according to the complaint.

Police said Lewis went through field sobriety tests at the Preston County Sheriff’s Office and failed. Lewis was also tested on an intoximeter and had a test result of .000. Lewis consented to having his blood drawn, and police obtained a search warrant, as well. The blood will be tested at the West Virginia State Police Lab to determine if there were any illicit drugs in his system at the time of his arrest, the complaint states.

Lewis has a revoked driver’s license through the state of Maryland and had no proof of insurance, according to police.

Lewis is charged with fleeing from an officer. He is in Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with bail set at $20,000.