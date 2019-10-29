Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

Preston County man accused of sending obscene photo to 14-year-old girl

Crime
Tyler Kelly

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – A Preston County man has been arrested after deputies said he sent an obscene photo at a 14-year-old girl.

On September 20, 2019 deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department were advised of an incident involving a 14-year-old female student at Preston High School, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said the girl reported that he ex-boyfriend, Tyler Kelly, 18, of Tunnelton sent her a photo of “something she did not want to see.” Deputies said the photo, which was sent via Facebook Messenger, contained an “exposed bare penis” along with a message from Kelly.

Kelly has been charged with distribution/display of obscene matter to a minor, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $10,000.

