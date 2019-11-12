Preston County man accused of smashing kitten with cinder block

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police arrested a Tunnelton man accused of killing a kitten by smashing it with a cinder block.

On October 19, a trooper went to Morgan Street in Kingwood for a humane complaint, after the Preston County 911 Center advised that a man had smashed a kitten with a brick. The caller identified the man as Eric Lyons, 44, according to a criminal complaint.

Eric Lyons

When the trooper arrived, the caller stated that he heard arguing between Lyons and a resident next door, at one time hearing the resident scream, “You had better not hurt that cat!” according to police. The caller told police he then heard a loud thud, and when he went outside, he saw a kitten that had been smashed by a concrete cinder block, and Lyons was leaving the scene, according to court documents.

The caller stated that he did not witness anything, but he felt the kitten, and it felt like its spine had been severed, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said the resident next door witnessed the incident and said she and Lyons were arguing when he picked up a concrete cinder block and turned toward one of the kittens. She yelled, telling him not to hurt the cat, but Lyons hurled the cinder block down at the kitten, smashing it, according to a criminal complaint. The woman stated that the kitten immediately stopped moving, and its breathing became very rapid and shallow before it stopped breathing, according to police.

The kitten’s owner told the trooper he did not know what happened, but when he left his home, the kitten was alive. He stated he returned home when he received a call from the complainant, and he found his kitten dead, according to court documents.

The trooper stated that he examined the scene and saw a small kitten that had been placed into a box. The kitten was visibly smashed and was no longer breathing, according to a criminal complaint. The trooper stated that he also saw the concrete cinder block the victim said was used to kill the kitten, according to a criminal complaint.

Lyons is charged with cruelty to animals. He is in Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with bail set at $35,000.