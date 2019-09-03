Preston County man arrested after police pursuit involving ATV, Saturday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Preston County man is in custody after a police pursuit involving an all-terrain vehicle on Saturday, August 31.

According to a criminal complaint, an undersigned officer with the Masontown police department on a routine road patrol was traveling East on veterans Memorial Highway and observed a red Yahama Grizzley 4X4 ATV, traveling westbound at 45 mph in a 25 mph zone close to Elkins Avenue in Masontown.

Joshua Thrasher

The complaint said that the operator of the ATV was later identified as 30-year-old Joshua Thrasher who being charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. Court documents said that he was operating the vehicle without a helmet and an 8-year-old child, who was identified as Thrasher’s son, on the front of the vehicle.

The officer then turned on his lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle, partially blocking the east and west bound lane. The officer waived the vehicle into an empty lot on the on the south side of Main Street just east of Elkins Avenue, according to court documents.

Thrasher made eye contact with the officer and gestured that he would pull into the lot. As the officer started to turn around to perform the traffic stop, Thrasher accelerated and fled, traveling west on Main Street in a reckless manner such as weaving in and out of traffic and placing his son in jeopardy, according to police.

The officer stopped the pursuit immediately, due to the risk it placed on the child. However, Thrasher still continued to travel recklessly by weaving in and out of traffic, according to court documents.

Police said that Thrasher was identified by multiple motorists and residents of Masontown and police were also given a description of where he lived on Rohr Road.

According to court documents, the officer traveled to his residence after contacting the Sheriff’s Office and located Thrasher who stated that he should not have run, he was scared because he did not have a helmet and there was a warrant for his arrest.

Thrasher is currently being held at Tygarts Valley Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash- only bond.