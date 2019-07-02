Preston County man arrested after series of storage unit break ins in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Preston County man has been arrested for his involvement in a series of storage unit break ins in Monongalia County, according to a press release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received reports of over 16 storage units that were broken into over a three-month period in Monongalia County. Deputies said that following an extensive investigation, they have arrested Fred Rohr Jr., 31, of Bruceton Mills in connections to these break ins.

Rohr has been charged with four counts of breaking and entering and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond, according to the release.

Deputies said that during the investigation, a search warrant was served on a residence where a large amount of stolen property was recovered. Some of the recovered items remain unclaimed, according to the release.

Deputies are asking citizens to check their storage units to see if they were victimized. Additionally, deputies urge anyone that find out they are a victim to make a report to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 304-291-7218.

The break ins remain under investigation and additional charges are expected during the next grand jury, according to deputies.