Preston County man charged after officers find fentanyl, marijuana and cocaine in Monongalia County

WESTOVER, W.Va. — A Preston County man has been charged after officers find fentanyl, marijuana and cocaine in Monongalia County.

On Jan. 25, officers with the Westover Police Department “observed two vehicles sitting side by side near a known drug complex” in the area of Dunkard Avenue in Westover, according to a criminal complaint.

At that time, officers made contact with Joseph Trentini, 30, of Bruceton Mills, who emitted “a strong odor of marijuana,” officers said.

Joseph Trentini

Upon speaking with Trentini, he “admitted that he was in possession of marijuana,” which he stated was in his vehicle, according to the complaint.

After Trentini granted consent for a search of his person, officers located a “posted note containing heroin,” and a further search of Trentini’s vehicle resulted in locating “several packaging materials,” a set of digital scales and fentanyl, officers said.

Upon a test of substances found during the search, officers confirmed they located 8 grams of marijuana, 1 gram of fentanyl and 14 ounces of “suspected” cocaine, according to the complaint.

Trentini has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.